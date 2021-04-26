Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,342 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $138,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

NYSE CVX opened at $101.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

