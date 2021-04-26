Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,779 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Cognex worth $115,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA grew its position in Cognex by 270.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cognex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cognex by 29.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $85.67 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $101.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.