Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 39,760 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $116,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $234.58 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $235.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

