Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,623 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $107,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $188.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.13 and a 200 day moving average of $174.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

