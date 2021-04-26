Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,783,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,766 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $108,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.