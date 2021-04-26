Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $110.66 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,812 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of MSCI worth $110,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $22,127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $24,177,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

MSCI stock opened at $486.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $432.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.62. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $488.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

