Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $117.99 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,969 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $117,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

Shares of TXN opened at $188.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.