Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $127.55 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ecolab worth $127,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $226.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

