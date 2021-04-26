Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $253.29 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,349,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,516 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of NextEra Energy worth $253,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.24 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.