Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $345.19 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 31,454 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.2% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Tesla worth $345,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $729.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $672.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

