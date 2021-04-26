Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $480.78 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 116,625 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Facebook worth $480,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.13 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.56 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,507,799 shares of company stock valued at $426,375,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.
Facebook Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
