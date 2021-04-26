Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Accenture worth $210,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

ACN stock opened at $291.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.52. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.57 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The firm has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

