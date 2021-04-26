Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,271 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $200,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 261.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,522,000 after buying an additional 159,711 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $3,794,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PYPL opened at $266.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.90 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

