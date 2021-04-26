Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031,029 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 46,722 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 4.45% of Cryoport worth $105,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cryoport by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

