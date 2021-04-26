Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,876 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $145,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $503,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 167,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.47 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.