Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,611 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $189,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.91.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $313.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $316.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

