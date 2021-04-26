Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $147,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $875.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $750.10 and a 200-day moving average of $756.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

