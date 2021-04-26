Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,869,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 227,911 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Intel worth $183,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

