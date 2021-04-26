Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,656 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,656 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $122,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 95,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,725,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.8% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 22,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $488.09 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.24 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

