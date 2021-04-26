Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 31,656 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 485,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,656 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $82,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.96 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

