Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,172,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387,838 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $200,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.