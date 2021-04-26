Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,665 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of CVS Health worth $97,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.