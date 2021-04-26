Chi Gastoken (CHI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $991,756.00

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00006307 BTC on exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $991,756.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000093 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

