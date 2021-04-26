Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.46

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and $744.29 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,355,378 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

