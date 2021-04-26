Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,750.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,652.06.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $856.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,459.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,394.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

