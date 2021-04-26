Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,750.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,652.06.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,459.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,394.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $856.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

