Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Sells $948,010.29 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,900.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Cimerola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,894. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $114.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after buying an additional 666,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,771,000 after buying an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

