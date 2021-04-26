Chonk (CHONK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.87 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Chonk has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for about $150.42 or 0.00283083 BTC on popular exchanges. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $59,806.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00063651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.05 or 0.00737802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00093737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.42 or 0.07359080 BTC.

About Chonk

CHONK is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.