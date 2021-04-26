Chromia Tops One Day Trading Volume of $96.56 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $124.18 million and $96.56 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00061304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.15 or 0.00748567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00093984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.01 or 0.07557239 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

