Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,171 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Chubb worth $82,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $169.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.46. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.