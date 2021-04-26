Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:CHT opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

