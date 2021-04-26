Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.20

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

