Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.