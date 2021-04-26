Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 115,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

