Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT Raised to $47.00 at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHUY. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.65. 2,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $880.36 million, a PE ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $310,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,278 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at $374,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chuy’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

