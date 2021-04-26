Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Trading Down 3% on Insider Selling

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $44.08 and last traded at $44.10. 846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 169,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

Specifically, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $5,603,278. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $869.52 million, a PE ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000.

About Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

