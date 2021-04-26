CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up C$0.08 on Monday, reaching C$19.50. 193,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.35. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. CI Financial has a one year low of C$13.05 and a one year high of C$19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,430,408. Insiders bought 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,000 over the last 90 days.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

