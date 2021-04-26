CIBC Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$10.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ECN. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a C$9.50 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.06.

TSE:ECN traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,084. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$3.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.82.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

