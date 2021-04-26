CIBC Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$10.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ECN. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a C$9.50 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.06.
TSE:ECN traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,084. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$3.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.82.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
