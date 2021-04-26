Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to report sales of $40.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.35 billion to $40.79 billion. Cigna reported sales of $38.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $165.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.29 billion to $166.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $175.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $174.21 billion to $176.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $251.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.07. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $256.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

