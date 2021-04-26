Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on XEC. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.72.

XEC stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.48. 2,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,522. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 529,380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,044,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 330,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,558,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

