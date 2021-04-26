Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.46

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 783378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)
Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.
