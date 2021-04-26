Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.46

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 783378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

