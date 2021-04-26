Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Cut by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,759,000 after acquiring an additional 330,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $351.25. 2,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,630. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $197.13 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

