Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth $441,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth $671,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 14.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 43.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $353.72 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.13 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.