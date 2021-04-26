Cipher Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $95,563.85 and $102,868.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00074822 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002821 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.