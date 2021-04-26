Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.63. 346,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,203,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

