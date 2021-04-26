Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.1% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.65. 281,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,203,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $218.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

