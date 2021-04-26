Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 244,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,203,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.