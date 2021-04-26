CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $55.05. 3,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 689.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,719,000 after buying an additional 3,471,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after buying an additional 576,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,128,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,992,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

