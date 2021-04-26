Citadel (CTL) Price Reaches $0.0263 on Top Exchanges

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $288,919.60 and approximately $457.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Citadel has traded 118.1% higher against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

