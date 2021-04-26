Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Citi Trends worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $108.45 on Monday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.25.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

